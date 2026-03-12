Stryker hit by cyberattack: Pro-Iran hackers steal terabytes of data

US medical device maker Stryker was hit by a cyberattack by pro-Iran hackers, and important data was stolen.
According to CNN, the company said that a cyberattack claimed by pro-Iran hackers has caused a “global network disruption” to a major US medical device maker.
Michigan-based Stryker “is experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyberattack,” the company said in a statement to CNN.
“We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems. Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners,” it added.
Stryker makes a range of hospital equipment, from defibrillators to ambulance cots.
As per local media reports, the company’s computers in Ireland were also hit by the cyberattack.
An Iran-linked hacker group, Handala Team, has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on a medical tech company in what appears to be the first significant instance of Iran’s hacking an American company since the start of the war between the countries.
