News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Stryker hit by cyberattack: Pro-Iran hackers steal terabytes of data

US medical device maker Stryker crippled by Iran cyberattack in retaliation for school strike

  • By Bushra Saleem
Stryker hit by cyberattack: Pro-Iran hackers steal 50 terabytes of data
Stryker hit by cyberattack: Pro-Iran hackers steal 50 terabytes of data

US medical device maker Stryker was hit by a cyberattack by pro-Iran hackers, and important data was stolen.

According to CNN, the company said that a cyberattack claimed by pro-Iran hackers has caused a “global network disruption” to a major US medical device maker.

Michigan-based Stryker “is experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyberattack,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

“We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems. Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners,” it added.

Stryker makes a range of hospital equipment, from defibrillators to ambulance cots.

As per local media reports, the company’s computers in Ireland were also hit by the cyberattack.

An Iran-linked hacker group, Handala Team, has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on a medical tech company in what appears to be the first significant instance of Iran’s hacking an American company since the start of the war between the countries.

The company, Stryker, which is headquartered in Michigan, produces a range of medical equipment and technology and serves more than 150 million patients through its health equipment and services.

US Intelligence: Iran regime ‘not in danger’ despite massive air strikes
US Intelligence: Iran regime ‘not in danger’ despite massive air strikes
Strait of Hormuz: 6 merchant ships attacked as Iran war hits oil supply
Strait of Hormuz: 6 merchant ships attacked as Iran war hits oil supply
Kim Jong Un tests guns with daughter at arm factory, new hint at succession
Kim Jong Un tests guns with daughter at arm factory, new hint at succession
Joe Rogan slams Trump's 'stupid' Iran war decision: 'People feel betrayed' ‎
Joe Rogan slams Trump's 'stupid' Iran war decision: 'People feel betrayed' ‎
Google, Amazon, Microsoft: US tech giants on Iran hitlist amid rising conflict
Google, Amazon, Microsoft: US tech giants on Iran hitlist amid rising conflict
California governor breaks silence after 'surprise' Iran attack warning from FBI ‎
California governor breaks silence after 'surprise' Iran attack warning from FBI ‎
Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate
Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate
IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth
Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war

Popular News

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
2 hours ago
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness

Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
3 hours ago