Strait of Hormuz: 6 merchant ships attacked as Iran war hits oil supply

The global oil crisis turned the Strait of Hormuz into a battleground as six merchant vessels carrying crude oil were attacked in the last 24 hours paralyzing one of the world’s major trade routes.
In a new wave of escalation, several oil tankers were struck by explosive-laden projectiles and boats, severely damaging major fuel tankers like Zefyros and Safesea Vishnu.
According to Iraqi officials, at least 25 crew members were rescued from the burning decks.
An engine room explosion set ablaze the Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree. Three crew members are still missing.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the attacks and warned that they would inflict more damage if the war continued.
In response to the ongoing crisis, Iraqi authorities have shut down their major oil ports resulting in global oil prices surging toward $200 a barrel.
The 70% of the shipping traffic is blocked now. The G7 nations and the USA have now decided to provide military escort for the cargo ships to protect global trade.