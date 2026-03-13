News
  • By Hania Jamil
Hollywood under threat? Oscars ramp up security amid US-Iran war

FBI has warned against a possible retaliation from Iran, causing authorities to increase security ahead of the 2026 Oscars

Authorities have intensified security ahead of the 98th Academy Awards as tensions escalate amid the US-Iran war.

FBI officials issued a warning that Iran could try to retaliate for American attack with drones, reported RadarOnline.com.

A source shared, "The type of security deployed at events like the Oscars is focused on ground threats."

"Traditional police on the perimeter have little ability to detect or stop a drone attack coming from above," the insider noted.

The source warned against going anywhere within "about a mile of the Oscars this weekend", as the star-studded event could become a target.

"Iran has historically looked for highly symbolic targets when sending a message. Attacks like those on the Pentagon and the Twin Towers were symbolic, and so is Hollywood," the tipster added.

The speculation came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his first public remarks, where he called for the Islamic Republic to "obtain compensation" from its enemies.

Earlier this week, Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor confirmed the increased security presence.

"Every year we monitor what's going on in the world," Kapoor said. "We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration. This show has to run like clockwork."

For the unversed, the 2026 Oscars are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 15.

