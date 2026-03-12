News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Bombs over Bread’: Swing voters turning against Trump amid war with Iran

The Pentagon is spending around $1 billion per day on the conflict

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Bombs over Bread’: Swing voters turning against Trump amid war with Iran
Bombs over Bread’: Swing voters turning against Trump amid war with Iran

The very people who helped Trump to sit in the Presidential chair for the second are turning against him as the US-led military intervention in Iran enters its third week.

Swing voters in states like Michigan are expressing their frustration over the administration for prioritizing “bombs over bread.”

Amid rising inflation, the Pentagon is spending around $890 million to $1 billion per day on the conflict and voters are feeling this high cost in the kitchen.

Voters believe that instead of war, this spending should be used for normalizing the economy and improving the infrastructure.

Brandon, a Michigan swing voter, said, “I feel like we’re stretched too thin and the cost of gas has gone up 20 cents in my neighborhood. So I feel like we always have money for bombs but no money for infrastructure.”

The Pentagon is spending around $1 billion per day on the conflict
The Pentagon is spending around $1 billion per day on the conflict

Other participants also shared the same sentiment, calling the war an “unforced error” that diverts the administration from domestic problems.

“I have to go to the grocery store every week and every single week the cost of everything seems to be going up. I have never seen prices going down,” one of the independent voters said.

Donald Trump is dealing with a crisis not only outside but also within the country as 56% of Americans opposed the military action against Iran. The administration faces a difficult path to maintaining public support as domestic anxiety grows.

Iran vs France: Tehran defies Macron over Strait of Hormuz blockage
Iran vs France: Tehran defies Macron over Strait of Hormuz blockage
US Intelligence: Iran regime ‘not in danger’ despite massive air strikes
US Intelligence: Iran regime ‘not in danger’ despite massive air strikes
Strait of Hormuz: 6 merchant ships attacked as Iran war hits oil supply
Strait of Hormuz: 6 merchant ships attacked as Iran war hits oil supply
Stryker hit by cyberattack: Pro-Iran hackers steal terabytes of data
Stryker hit by cyberattack: Pro-Iran hackers steal terabytes of data
Kim Jong Un tests guns with daughter at arm factory, new hint at succession
Kim Jong Un tests guns with daughter at arm factory, new hint at succession
Joe Rogan slams Trump's 'stupid' Iran war decision: 'People feel betrayed' ‎
Joe Rogan slams Trump's 'stupid' Iran war decision: 'People feel betrayed' ‎
Google, Amazon, Microsoft: US tech giants on Iran hitlist amid rising conflict
Google, Amazon, Microsoft: US tech giants on Iran hitlist amid rising conflict
California governor breaks silence after 'surprise' Iran attack warning from FBI ‎
California governor breaks silence after 'surprise' Iran attack warning from FBI ‎
Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate
Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate
IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’

Popular News

Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know

Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
an hour ago
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
5 hours ago
Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

Jack Draper stuns 'ideal' Djokovic for first time, advances to quarterfinals

5 hours ago