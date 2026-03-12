Bombs over Bread’: Swing voters turning against Trump amid war with Iran

The very people who helped Trump to sit in the Presidential chair for the second are turning against him as the US-led military intervention in Iran enters its third week.
Swing voters in states like Michigan are expressing their frustration over the administration for prioritizing “bombs over bread.”
Amid rising inflation, the Pentagon is spending around $890 million to $1 billion per day on the conflict and voters are feeling this high cost in the kitchen.
Voters believe that instead of war, this spending should be used for normalizing the economy and improving the infrastructure.
Brandon, a Michigan swing voter, said, “I feel like we’re stretched too thin and the cost of gas has gone up 20 cents in my neighborhood. So I feel like we always have money for bombs but no money for infrastructure.”
Other participants also shared the same sentiment, calling the war an “unforced error” that diverts the administration from domestic problems.
“I have to go to the grocery store every week and every single week the cost of everything seems to be going up. I have never seen prices going down,” one of the independent voters said.
Donald Trump is dealing with a crisis not only outside but also within the country as 56% of Americans opposed the military action against Iran. The administration faces a difficult path to maintaining public support as domestic anxiety grows.