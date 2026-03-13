KC 135: US Air Force refuelling aircraft crashes down in western Iraq

A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, a refueling aircraft, crashed down in western Iraq on Thursday, confirmed the US military.
A statement issued by US Central Command noted, "The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing."
"Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely," they added.
Moreover, it was also revealed that the incident was "not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."
As per a US official, at least five crew members were aboard the tanker that crashed, although the statement did not specify the number of military personnel hurt or killed.
It was shared that more information about the incident will become available as "the situation develops" and asked for patience as more details were gathered "to provide clarity for the families of service members."
According to the Air Force, typically, a KC-135 flight crew includes three to four service members: a pilot, a copilot, and a boom operator, the person who refuels other aircraft mid-air.
Last week, three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait in a mistaken friendly fire incident; all six crew members ejected safely.