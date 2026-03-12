News
British tourist arrested in Dubai for filming Iranian missiles

Traveler is among 21 people recently charged under UAE cybercrime laws

A 60-year-old British tourist from London is facing up to two years in prison in Dubai after he was caught filming Iranian missiles.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested on Monday at the Bur Dubai police station as part of a major crackdown on social media posts during the ongoing regional conflict.

The traveler is among 21 people recently charged under the UAE’s strict cybercrime laws.

According to the legal group Detained in Dubai, the tourist says he “deleted the video from his phone immediately when asked and had no intention of doing anything wrong.”

Despite this, he is accused of using technology to “broadcast, publish, republish or circulate false news, rumours or provocative propaganda that may incite public opinion or disturb public security.”

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, warned that authorities are currently “hypersensitive” to any footage of military activity.

She noted that “foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behavior elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE.”

If convicted, the man faces a heavy fine, a prison sentence and certain deportation.

