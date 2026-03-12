News
  By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei: Close US bases or face attack

In his first address after the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a stern warning to Gulf countries asking for an immediate closure of the US bases in the region.

Speaking at a state media, the new leader declared that “all US bases in the region must be closed immediately; otherwise they will be attacked.”

Adding that the purpose of these bases was to attack Iran and not to promise security or regional stability, calling such claims “nothing but a lie.”

He also made it clear that the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil trade route, will remain blocked: “The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used.”


Taking a dig at Western military presence in the region, he reassured neighboring countries that “We believe in friendship with our neighbours” and the purpose of the Iran strikes is to hit US assets not the host countries.

This message comes as oil prices surge above $100 a barrel and the UN reports over 3 million displaced Iranians.

Mojtaba Khamenei himself did not appear on camera, fueling rumours that he might also have been injured in the strikes that killed his father.  

