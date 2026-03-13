Trump makes shocking Iran claims in new threat, criticizes New York Times coverage

President Donald Trump has issued a new threat against the Iranian regime on Friday while also calling out the New York Times for their coverage of the Iran-US war.
The shocking message came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his first public remarks on Thursday.
On Friday, March 13, Trump penned on Truth Social, "We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning."
"Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," the president claimed.
Trump added, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.
"They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
In his inaugural speech, Khamenei called for the Islamic Republic to "obtain compensation" from its enemies.
He also warned Gulf states to shut down the US bases in their countries, saying that "the claim that the United States brings security and peace is nothing more than a lie".
The new Iranian leader has not been seen since he took over his father's role, and his statement was read by a news anchor on television.
Previously, it was claimed that Mojtaba was killed in the same strikes that eliminated his father, Ali Khamenei.
Despite the speculation, Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio that he believes that Mojtaba is alive.
Talking to host Brian Kilmaeda, President Trump noted, "I think he probably is. I think he's damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form.
Moreover, the Supreme Leader also vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz blocked, as oil prices see major spikes.