US Intelligence: Iran regime ‘not in danger’ despite massive air strikes

The ongoing regime change operation led by the US and Israel in Iran is facing intense criticism as a new assessment by American intelligence suggests that there are no signs of Iranian regime collapse.
The “consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger” comes after two weeks of air strikes by Israel and the United States which killed top Iranian leaders including Ayatollah Khamenei.
Sources also noted that despite a lot of damage sustained from these attacks, Iran’s leadership still controls the public keeping the nation intact.
It was believed that the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei and the subsequent protests in Iran would collapse the regime. But the ground reality is showing contrasting results as the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader is holding the government together.
There is “no certainty the war will lead to the fall of the Ayatollahs’ regime,” intelligence reports state. Experts believe that changing the structure in Iran “may require a ground offensive that would allow people inside Iran to safely protest in the streets.”
President Donald Trump signaled that the military operation might end “soon, very soon.”