Ayatollah Khamenei's wife alive? State media gives shocking update days after confirming her death

Iranian state media has corrected earlier reports regarding the family of the country’s late leader.

According to the latest updates on March 12, 2026, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is confirmed to be alive.

Initial reports from early March suggested she had died from injuries sustained during the massive airstrikes on February 28 that killed her husband.

However, official sources now state that while she was severely wounded, she survived the attack.

The news was clarified by Fars News, which confirmed that “the reports were incorrect” regarding her death.

Mojtaba Khamenei lost his own wife and a teenage son in the same strikes
State media further noted that “they are wrong in reporting that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had lost his wife,” as she continues to receive medical treatment.

The late leader was killed in a joint US-Israeli operation that targeted a security facility in Tehran.

While his wife survived, the strike was devastating for the family; his son Mojtaba, the newly appointed Supreme Leader, reportedly lost his own wife and teenage son in the same event.

These corrections come as Iran continues its 40-day mourning period for the late Ayatollah.

