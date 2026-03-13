Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

US veteran Brian McGinnis has reacted to his arrest and broken arm in a new interview, as he described members of Congress as "robots" who did not flinch during the horrifying incident.
McGinnis was injured on March 4 in a struggle with US Capitol Police and Republican Senator Tim Sheehy during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing, where he declared that "nobody wants to fight for Israel".
During a new interview with Zeteo, the US veteran discussed the "dystopian" atmosphere inside the Senate hearing room, where no one batted an eye when he was being dragged, which resulted in a broken arm.
"Everyone was just face forward, not paying attention and just acting as robots just, you know, programmed to just stay, looking forward," McGinnis noted.
He added, "It was really dystopian", as he slammed the Support Your Troops campaign as "disingenuous and lazy".
McGinnis said that while servicemen get a "pat on the back" for following orders, committing "horrible acts of violence, and leaving their family behind, it does not translate when they question the war or the government.
"And so, the Support Your Troops is all about pre-game halftime show and big airplane and big, exciting displays."