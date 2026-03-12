Iran vs France: Tehran defies Macron over Strait of Hormuz blockage

French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on the Strait of Hormuz have added fuel to the fire as he demands an international mission to reopen the passage while a global energy crisis looms.
Macron also revealed that France along with its allies is planning a “defensive” naval mission to escort oil tankers through the strait.
Nearly 20% of the world’s oil passes through Hormuz which is facing a traffic standstill due to the recent conflict between US, Israel and Iran.
According to Macron, reopening the route is “essential for international trade but also for the flow of gas and oil which must be able to leave this region once again.”
He urged G7 countries to harmonize a strategy, saying, “Ultimately, we aim to guarantee freedom of navigation and maritime security.”
Despite the international pressure, Iranian officials denied any access telling Western leaders “to come and open it” if they think they can bypass Iranian authority.
The Strait of Hormuz standoff has rattled global oil markets with the potential to trigger a massive energy crisis.
The world is eyeing a diplomatic solution, whether Iran opens the corridor or a European-led naval mission breaks the deadlock.