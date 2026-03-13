Nick Fuentes sparks outrage: Claims Iran is ‘fighting for America’

The United States and Israel have been involved in a high-militarized conflict with Iran under the banner of “Operation Epic Fury” since February 2026.
Since then, missile attacks and aerial bombing have rattled the Iranian territory, including the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In retaliation, American bases were continuously hit in the Middle East by Tehran.
Donald Trump claimed that the attack on Iran was necessary to “annihilate” Iran’s nuclear program but a vocal faction of the “American First” movement has broken ranks.
Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer, has emerged as a leading critic, arguing that this war serves foreign interests rather than American ones.
In his recent podcast “America First” Fuentes sparked outrage, claiming that “Iran is fighting for America more than America is fighting for itself right now.”
Fuentes believes that Iran’s defense against what he calls “Zionist” influence represents a truer defense of national sovereignty than the current US foreign policy.
He further alleged that “Israel is dragging the United States into war” and suggested that the conflict violates the very core of the MAGA movement.
This internal GOP divide is creating a “midterm reckoning” as figures like Fuentes urge followers to reconsider their support for Republican candidates who back the war.