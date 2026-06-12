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Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin

The 'General Hospital' star finalized his divorce from his former partner in 2023

Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin
Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin  

Renowned television star Steve Burton has dragged his ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, into a bitter custody battle.

The General Hospital actor, who parted ways with his former life partner in 2023, has accused his former life partner of blocking him from meeting their daughter, Brooklyn.

On Friday, June 12, People reported that Steve submitted a complaint against Sheree, alleging that his ex-wife had created hurdles to spending time with his younger daughter.

According to the court documents the popular actor said, "Sheree's actions have created unnecessary obstacles to my ability to exercise my custodial time and maintain regular and meaningful contact with Brooklyn. Instead of supporting my relationship with our daughter." 

"Sheree has routinely made exercising my parenting time more difficult than necessary," before he further claimed that Sheree even refused to work with him on letting Brooklyn visit his home in Tennessee after he relocated with his family to California. 

In response to the complaint, Sheree denies that she is alienating Burton from Brooklyn, revealing that the two had worked out a parenting schedule in old litigation. 

However, a former partner of Steve Burton said she is happy to let her daughter meet his dad, but does not want Brooklyn to spend "half her life travelling." 

Apart from Brooklyn, Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin are also parents to their eldest daughter, Makena, 22, and a son, Jack, 20

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