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Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London

The Prince of Wales will attend two major events during London Climate Action Week

Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London

Kensington Palace has announced details of Prince William upcoming engagements for London Climate Action Week, outlining his scheduled appearances and environmental initiatives.

The Prince of Wales will attend two major events during London Climate Action Week, Europe’s largest city-wide climate festival running from June 20–28, in his roles with The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife.

Designed to connect key voices in climate action, the events bring together innovators, business leaders and environmental experts.

According to organisers, the events aim to spotlight achievements, celebrate progress and introduce new climate and nature pledges.

Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London

It marks a decade since the 2016 Buckingham Palace Declaration, which was facilitated by His Royal Highness.

The announcements will include new corporate commitments targeting wildlife trafficking and environmental crime more broadly.

Former US Vice President Al Gore will address attendees alongside actors Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch, who will join a conversation with Prince William, while Lord Hague will also speak at the forum.

The event, hosted by June Sarpong OBE, will gather senior leaders across multiple industries and unveil new cross-sector initiatives, followed by Prince William’s attendance at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

The event will bring together former Earthshot Prize finalists and winners to demonstrate the results of their climate solutions.

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