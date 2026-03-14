News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Is Jeffrey Epstein alive? The truth behind viral Florida highway video

The footage shows an elderly man driving a silver convertible

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Is Jeffrey Epstein alive? The truth behind viral Florida highway video

A viral video filmed on a South Florida highway has ignited a firestorm of online conspiracy theories this week.

The footage shows an older man with silver hair driving a sleek silver convertible sparking claims that the driver is none other than the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The video captured from a passing vehicle shows a man wearing a white cap and sunglasses who bears a striking physical resemblance to Epstein.

Social media platforms were quickly flooded with speculation with some users questioning the official report of Epstein’s death in 2019.

One viral post asked, “Who does that look like to you?” while others suggested the disgraced financier had been living in hiding.


However, authorities and fact-checkers have moved quickly to dismiss these claims. While the driver’s resemblance is notable, there is no evidence to suggest he is Epstein.

Official records confirm Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell years ago, a conclusion upheld by multiple federal investigations.

Experts noted that the man in the video is simply an unidentified private citizen who happens to be a “doppelganger.” Despite the debunking, the clip continues to rack up millions of views.

Rocket strike hits US Embassy in Baghdad, destroys satellite defense system
Rocket strike hits US Embassy in Baghdad, destroys satellite defense system
US ground invasion of Iran? Trump strikes Kharg Island, threatens ‘boots on the ground’
US ground invasion of Iran? Trump strikes Kharg Island, threatens ‘boots on the ground’
JD Vance against Trump's war on Iran? New comment sparks speculation
JD Vance against Trump's war on Iran? New comment sparks speculation
AEP power outage in Ohio leaves thousands of customers without electricity
AEP power outage in Ohio leaves thousands of customers without electricity
Jewish school hit by blast in ‘targeted attack’ days after Iran girls' school strike
Jewish school hit by blast in ‘targeted attack’ days after Iran girls' school strike
Is Netanyahu dead? Viral 'six fingers' video sparks speculation
Is Netanyahu dead? Viral 'six fingers' video sparks speculation
Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation
Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation
Kharg Island Iran hit with US strikes as Trump warns to target oil facilities
Kharg Island Iran hit with US strikes as Trump warns to target oil facilities
Nick Fuentes sparks outrage: Claims Iran is ‘fighting for America’
Nick Fuentes sparks outrage: Claims Iran is ‘fighting for America’
Is F1 canceling Saudi Arabia & Bahrain GPs: 2026 season reduced to 22 races
Is F1 canceling Saudi Arabia & Bahrain GPs: 2026 season reduced to 22 races
Is Iran targeting 11 US cities? The ‘Target List’ hoax explained
Is Iran targeting 11 US cities? The ‘Target List’ hoax explained
Breaking: Pakistan closes airspace over capital following drone sighting amid US-Iran war
Breaking: Pakistan closes airspace over capital following drone sighting amid US-Iran war

Popular News

Kharg Island: US targets Iran’s economic lifeline on ‘Forbidden Island

Kharg Island: US targets Iran’s economic lifeline on ‘Forbidden Island
37 minutes ago
Meta to lay off nearly 20% workforce: Here's reason behind it

Meta to lay off nearly 20% workforce: Here's reason behind it
2 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg

Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg
4 hours ago