Is Jeffrey Epstein alive? The truth behind viral Florida highway video

A viral video filmed on a South Florida highway has ignited a firestorm of online conspiracy theories this week.
The footage shows an older man with silver hair driving a sleek silver convertible sparking claims that the driver is none other than the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The video captured from a passing vehicle shows a man wearing a white cap and sunglasses who bears a striking physical resemblance to Epstein.
Social media platforms were quickly flooded with speculation with some users questioning the official report of Epstein’s death in 2019.
One viral post asked, “Who does that look like to you?” while others suggested the disgraced financier had been living in hiding.
However, authorities and fact-checkers have moved quickly to dismiss these claims. While the driver’s resemblance is notable, there is no evidence to suggest he is Epstein.
Official records confirm Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell years ago, a conclusion upheld by multiple federal investigations.
Experts noted that the man in the video is simply an unidentified private citizen who happens to be a “doppelganger.” Despite the debunking, the clip continues to rack up millions of views.