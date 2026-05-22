News
Make us preferred on Google
News

The U.S. Navy’s Laser Fleet: How directed energy is changing naval warfare

The U.S Navy is advancing its ‘laser fleet’ strategy by deploying directed energy systems on destroyers to neutralize drones

The U.S. Navy’s Laser Fleet: How directed energy is changing naval warfare
The U.S. Navy’s Laser Fleet: How directed energy is changing naval warfare

The U.S. Navy is aggressively pushing to modernize its fleet with laser weapons, though officials acknowledge that a full-scale “laser fleet” remains a long-term goal.

Currently, the Navy has integrated directed energy systems, such as the Optical Dazzling Interdictor (ODIN) and the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS), onto several destroyers.

These systems are already being used in real-world operations to disable enemy drone sensors.

However, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle recently emphasized that the service must prioritize funding for “compact, high-density energy storage and thermal management systems” to truly scale this capability.

The U.S Navy is advancing its ‘laser fleet’ strategy by deploying directed energy systems on destroyers to neutralize drones
The U.S Navy is advancing its ‘laser fleet’ strategy by deploying directed energy systems on destroyers to neutralize drones

Caudle noted that true high-energy laser defense for missiles cannot simply be “engineered around existing hulls,” but must be built into future warships from the “keel up.”

To bridge the gap, the Navy is pursuing containerized laser systems which allow the service to “adapt capability faster than traditional acquisition timelines.”

While a fully realized laser-armed battleship may not arrive until the 2030s, the Navy is moving quickly to train sailors and refine the technology.

As one official put it, the goal is to deliver combat power “at the speed of relevance – not the speed of platform-centric acquisition.”

Trump announces 5,000 additional U.S. troops for Poland in major policy reversal
Trump announces 5,000 additional U.S. troops for Poland in major policy reversal
Robert Harward: Iran running out of options as Trump’s pressure strategy intensifies
Robert Harward: Iran running out of options as Trump’s pressure strategy intensifies
Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum
Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum
Inside Donald Trump Jr.’s private Bahamas wedding: Why the President may skip the ceremony
Inside Donald Trump Jr.’s private Bahamas wedding: Why the President may skip the ceremony
Morrisons blames UK policies for closure of 100 lossmaking stores
Morrisons blames UK policies for closure of 100 lossmaking stores
Aimee Bock: ‘Mastermind’ of child meal fraud sentenced to nearly 42 years
Aimee Bock: ‘Mastermind’ of child meal fraud sentenced to nearly 42 years
Mike Duggan ends bid for Michigan governor over challenge from national parties
Mike Duggan ends bid for Michigan governor over challenge from national parties
Nearly 113,000 Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettles recalled at Costco
Nearly 113,000 Zwilling Enfinigy electric kettles recalled at Costco
Pease Park Troll sculpture ‘Malin’ burns down, arson investigation underway
Pease Park Troll sculpture ‘Malin’ burns down, arson investigation underway
Jupiter, Venus and Mercury to align in rare celestial event tonight
Jupiter, Venus and Mercury to align in rare celestial event tonight
IBM, Quantum computing stocks surge after $2B Trump funding push report
IBM, Quantum computing stocks surge after $2B Trump funding push report
Trump’s hints at possible call with Lai Ching-te, draws reaction from Taiwan
Trump’s hints at possible call with Lai Ching-te, draws reaction from Taiwan

Popular News

Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'

Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'
35 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years

Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years
57 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: 'Won't marry secretly'

Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: 'Won't marry secretly'
2 hours ago