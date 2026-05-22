Inside Donald Trump Jr.’s private Bahamas wedding: Why the President may skip the ceremony

Donald Trump Jr. is set to marry socialite and model Bettina Anderson this Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas.
The wedding is expected to be a highly private intimate ceremony held on a small island with a guest list limited to fewer than 50 people, including the couple’s closest friends and immediate family.
President Donald Trump’s attendance remains uncertain.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, the President expressed hesitation about making the trip due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, specifically citing the war in Iran.
“He’d like me to go but it’s going to be just a small little private affair and I’m going to try and make,” the president said.
He further explained his dilemma, noting, “This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”
The president also acknowledged the difficult political optics of the situation, adding, “That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed – by the fake news, of course.”
While the couple had previously considered larger celebrations, they ultimately opted for a secluded event to ensure privacy