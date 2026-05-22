Jessie J reflects on painful year of struggle as she reveals emotional health update  

Jessie J has revealed a miraculous health update after a year of painful struggle.
The Domino crooner turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 22, to disclose that she is finally cancer-free, showing the results to her 13.9 million followers.
"RESULTS ARE IN, AND I AM CANCER FREE, I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year," Jessie announced.
The Price Tag singer also released a video clip of herself, in which she was seen waiting for an MRI scan as part of a yearly check-up.
In the now viral footage, the popular singer and songwriter shared, "So I’m back for my yearly check-up. I’m actually, I’m not gonna lie. They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this. I’m gonna go in for my MRI, pretend I’m not claustrophobic, and if you haven’t had a breast MRI, you have to lie on your front."
Fans reaction:
As the singer;s health update gained popularity on social media, several fans congratulated her with heartfelt messages.
One commented, "Congratulations, beautiful!!! You’re an inspiration so strong."
"Incredible news, love you, Jess!!! So happy to hear," a second said.
While a third chimed in, "More life, love & power to you, JJ beating cancer is a real flex."
Jessi J cancer journey:
For those unfamiliar, Jessie J received her breast cancer diagnosis on social media in June last year. At the time, she also cancelled her scheduled tour shows, leaving fans heartbroken.
The critically acclaimed singer also disclosed that she needed to undergo further cancer treatment.