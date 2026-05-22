Robert Harward: Iran running out of options as Trump’s pressure strategy intensifies

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, suggests that the Iranian regime is struggling as it faces a sustained pressure campaign from the Trump administration.
According to Harward, the current strategy is not just about forcing negotiations but about systematically limiting the regime’s political and military options until it has no choice but to capitulate.
Harward believes the White House currently holds the strategic advantage, noting that President Trump “has choked down their resources with the blockade” while maintaining the capability to strike military targets if necessary.
He argues that Tehran’s attempt to “outlast Trump” is failing because the administration is not rushing into conflict but instead using time and economic sanctions to weaken the government from within.
Addressing the regime’s recent aggressive behavior, Harward dismissed it as a “failed attempt to display strength,” adding that if Iran chooses to escalate further, the U.S. has the “will and the mean to enforce compliance.”
Ultimately, Harward maintains that the U.S. can “strike whenever he wants” and that the regime’s collapse is “inevitable” as internal economic and social pressures continue to mount.