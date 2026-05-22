Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced on May 21, 2026, that a new question will be added to the province’s upcoming October 19 referendum.
Voters will now be asked:
“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”
This move follows a recent court ruling that stalled a citizen-led petition for separation.
Smith, who personally intends to vote for Alberta to remain in Canada, stated the addition ensures that approximately 700,000 citizens who signed various petitions can have their voices heard.
“It’s time to have a vote, understand the will of Albertans on this subject and move on,” the Premier said during her televised address.
She defended the decision as a necessary step to bypass legal delays, noting:
“Because this proposed referendum question does not directly trigger separation but if successful, would ask Alberta’s government to commence the legal process necessary to hold a binding referendum on the matter, the recent court ruling would not be applicable.”
The October vote will now include this question alongside nine others regarding immigration and constitutional reform.