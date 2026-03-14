Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims

Prince William is set to attend the Wales vs Italy Six Nations final game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff tonight.
The Wales rugby team faced a difficult start of the tournament, as they lost in all four of their opening fixtures.
Meanwhile, their opponents arrive in the Welsh capital after securing a spectacular win over England last weekend, the first time the Azzuri have ever defeated the English in the competition's history.
The Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, often marks his appearance at both men's and women's international games.
William's attendance at the sporting event was confirmed in wake of shocking claims made about a meeting between the him and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an upcoming royal book.
In his forthcoming book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, extracts of which have been serialised by The Times, Tom Bower highlighted a reconciliation meeting between the two royal couples during which Meghan allegedly "snapped" at William, telling him, "If you don't mind, get your finger out of my face."
Bower wrote about the meeting, which took place after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned from their honeymoon in June 2018, noting, "William's dislike of Meghan had been obvious after his warning to Harry before their engagement."
"'It's gone too quickly,' William had said about the speed of Harry's relationship with 'the American actress'. William's suspicion of Meghan was echoed by his wife," the book read.