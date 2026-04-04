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Prince Edward makes first royal family visit to Andrew for crucial talks since arrest

The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly visited the disgraced royal at Wood Farm

Prince Edward makes first royal family visit to Andrew for crucial talks since arrest
Prince Edward makes first royal family visit to Andrew for crucial talks since arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly visited by Prince Edward for a private discussion with his brother, sparking speculation about the nature of their “quiet word.”

As per The Sun, the source revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly visited the disgraced royal at Wood Farm, the first Royal Family member to do so since his arrest, though plans to stay nearby were changed.

Edward and Sophie were reportedly set to stay at Wood Farm for Easter but had to adjust their visit due to Andrew “dragging his heels.”

The former prince is set to move into Marsh Farm, which has seen significant renovations over the past month.

Sharing the Duke of Edinburgh's visit, a friend told the outlet, "Prince Edward was the first and only member of the Royal Family to visit.”

The insider said, "Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife, who have stayed away.”

They added, "Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims.”

"Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there,” the tipster mentioned,

The friend noted, "Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother."

Andrew was spotted yesterday meeting Edward Parsons, the Sandringham estate manager, after he made a short drive to Marsh Farm.

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