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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Iran urges neighbours to expel US forces amid rising conflict

‘US is begging others to help it make Hormuz safe,’ Araghchi says

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran urges neighbours to expel US forces amid rising conflict
Iran urges neighbours to expel US forces amid rising conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a bold appeal to Gulf neighbours and Middle Eastern nations to “expel foreign aggressors” as regional tensions escalate into direct military confrontation.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi criticized the American military presence claiming the “touted US security umbrella has proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble.”

The appeal comes as the region faces a “tit-for-tat” cycle of violence involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Araghchi suggested that Washington is struggling to maintain regional stability on its own, writing that the “US is now begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe.”


He urged regional partners to take collective action, stating, “Iran calls on brotherly neighbours to expel foreign aggressors especially as their only concern is Israel.”

The diplomatic push follows a series of intense military exchanges. On Saturday, reports confirmed at least 15 deaths in the Iranian city of Isfahan following joint US-Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to target US-linked energy infrastructure if its own facilities are hit.

Araghchi’s comments underscore Tehran’s strategy to shift the blame for regional instability onto Western forces while attempting to fracture the US-aligned security coalition in the Gulf.

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