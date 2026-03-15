News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

US urges global support to secure Strait of Hormuz as Iran vows retaliation

Trump seeks international help to secure Strait of Hormuz as Iran warns of retaliation

  • By Bushra Saleem
US urges global support to secure Strait of Hormuz as Iran vows retaliation
US urges global support to secure Strait of Hormuz as Iran vows retaliation

US President Donald Trump has called on nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping as Iranian forces continue their retaliation campaign amid US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

According to RTE, about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman.

Iran's ability to stop shipping through the channel could give it enormous leverage over ⁠the US and its allies.

"The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help - A LOT! The US will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

In an earlier post, Trump claimed that "Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe."

He added that he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others would send ships to the area.

"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," he wrote.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether any countries had agreed to send ships.

Oil prices have surged by 40% as Iran has choked off the vital Strait of Hormuz and attacked Gulf energy facilities.

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