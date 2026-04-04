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Who was Qasem Soleimani? Life, career, death and legacy of Iran’s Quds force leader

Qasem Soleimani played a vital role in transitioning Iran’s influence beyond its borders as commander of the Quds Force

Who was Qasem Soleimani? Life, career, death and legacy of Iran’s Quds force leader
Who was Qasem Soleimani? Life, career, death and legacy of Iran’s Quds force leader

Qasem Soleimani — a late Iranian General and a charismatic leader — who was one of Iran’s most powerful military figures and a significant architect of its regional strategy in the Middle East.

Soleimani played a vital role in transitioning Iran’s influence beyond its borders as commander of the Quds Force.

Qasem Soleimani’s early life and rise to power

Born in 1957 and hailed from Kerman province Iran, Soleimani came from a modest background. Following the historic Iranian Revolution, he joined Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and rapidly moved up the ranks during the Iran-Iraq War.

After emerging as a strong leader, he received immense recognition for his leadership on the battlefield for always standing alongside truth with dignity. 

Role as Quds Force commander

In 1998, Soleimani became the leader of the Quds Force. Under his leadership, the unit expanded Iran’s influence across Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

Who was Qasem Soleimani? Life, career, death and legacy of Iran’s Quds force leader

During his era, he established strong connections and ties with groups such as Hezbollah — which continues to support and defend Iran in the ongoing war — and supported the government of Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s civil war.

Soleimani earned both immense praise across Iran and criticism internationally.

Qasem Soleimani’s influence

After six years of Solemani’s assassination, he is still considered one of the most influential personalities across Muslim community, especially in Iran, while the United States and its allies considered him a destabilising force in the region.

Soleimani’s wisdom and influence didn’t remain limited to Iran, but it extended into military, political, and intelligence networks across the Middle East.

Qasem Soleimani death cause

On January 3, 2020, Soleimani embraced martyrdom at the age of 62 in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, ordered by then US President Donald Trump. The strike intensified tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Why is Qasem Soleimani trending again after years of death?

Qasem Soleimani is again making headlines six years after his martyrdom following reports that his niece and grandniece have been arrested by US authorities after their residency status was revoked.

The detainees are identified as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter.

Qasem's relatives are accused of using their residences in Los Angeles to promote Iranian regime propaganda, bringing renewed attention to his legacy.

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