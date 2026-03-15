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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know

Zakir Khan recently announced of taking long break from standup comedy

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know
Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know

Zakir Khan’s health has been a talk of town since the comedian announced that he’d be taking a break from standup comedy.

However, the comedian turned it down, saying that he took a break to spend time with closed ones which he couldnt do earlier due to his extremely busy schedule.

Now, the 38-year-old Indian writer has sparked health concern again, a video went viral on social media showing him at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.


The clip, was shared by his younger brother Arbaz Khan, in which Khan is wearing a hospital gown and is in his room and spending time with his brother while watching the India vs England T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Soon, after the video went viral, many social media fans quickly began commenting online and asked questions about the comedian’s health as one fan wrote, “Get well soon."

Another one commented, “Match abhi fasa hua hai (The match is in a critical spot right now)."

This news came almost a month after he announced taking a long break from stand-up comedy during his show in Hyderabad.

In January, Zakir Khan told his audience, “I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things.”  

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