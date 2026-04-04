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NMACC 3rd anniversary bash: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Salman Khan steal spotlight

The NMACC's third anniversary bash was hosted by Nita Ambani in Mumbai last night

NMACC 3rd anniversary bash: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Salman Khan steal spotlight
NMACC 3rd anniversary bash: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Salman Khan steal spotlight  

After celebrating the roaring success of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh has stepped out as a superstar. 

Deepika Padukone's life partner has made a high-profile public appearance at the star-studded event, hosted by Indian business tycoon’s wife, Nita Ambani, on Friday, April 3rd. 

The third anniversary of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (MNACC) was marked by Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others.

For the event, Ranveer, riding high on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has opted for a sharp black bandhgala.

The Tere Naam actor was looking dapper in a classic grey suit, which he paired with a blue shirt and matching shoes.

Notably, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made their first joint appearance after welcoming their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in November last year.

During the occasion, Nita Ambani also delivered a remarkable speech, addressing the deeper cultural symbolism of the number three.

"When we started the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India," she thanked the artists.

For those unaware, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMCC) was initially launched on March 31st, 2023.  

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