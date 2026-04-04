Sajal Aly voices concern after fuel prices hit record high

Sajal Aly expressed her concern as petrol prices in Pakistan surged to Rs458 per litre following a government-announced hike.
Taking to Instagram stories section, the Main Manto Nahi Hoon star highlighted that delivery riders and ride-share drivers are disproportionately affected by these costs, as a large portion of their income is now being spent on fuel.
In a shared post, she wrote, "The people delivering our food and driving us around spend their entire day on the road. With petrol prices rising it's getting even harder for them. If you can please tip them generously. It's the least we can do.”
Previously, Searha Asghar shared a strong disapproval over the recent increase in petrol prices in Pakistan, which has been raised to Rs458 per litre.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, April 3, the 32-year-old actress wrote, “Pehlay March mushkil lag raha tha. Petrol prices Kay badko April sub sey mushkil lag raha hai!”
According to the Ehsaan Faramosh star, March was tough, but with the petrol prices going up, April is looking toughest.
The people showed outrage after the government announced a massive hike in fuel prices, moving petrol from Rs321 to Rs458 per litre on Thursday.
The backlash came almost instantly, as people denounced the steep rise and struggled with mounting costs.