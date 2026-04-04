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Mrunal Thakur arrested amid new film promotion: Watch

The ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ actress Mrunal Thakur seen in police mobile during promotion of her new movie

Mrunal Thakur arrested amid new film promotion: Watch
Mrunal Thakur arrested amid new film promotion: Watch

Mrunal Thakur was taken into custody during her recent promotional event.

The 33-year-old Indian actress's new film Dacoit: A Love Story is going to hit theatres in just a few days, and to promote the upcoming action thriller movie, its marketing team went a little more creative than usual.

In a fun video from the movie's latest publicity event, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress arrived at the venue in a police mobile.

The clip shows the actress stepping out from the vehicle along with Anurag Kashyap and Adivi Sesh as cops surrounded them.

"Relax guys, it's just team Dacoit - Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap & Adivi Sesh out her promoting their film Dacoit," captioned Bollywood Now alongside the video.

For the event, Mrunal looked gorgeous in a striking black saree, with her mid-parted hair cascading over her shoulders.

Dacoit: A Love Story plot:

As per IMDb, Dacoit: A Love Story "follows an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him."

Dacoit cast:

The ensemble cast of Dacoit includes Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Resad Ajim.

Dacoit release date:

Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit is set to release on April 10, 2026.

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