Mrunal Thakur arrested amid new film promotion: Watch

Mrunal Thakur was taken into custody during her recent promotional event.
The 33-year-old Indian actress's new film Dacoit: A Love Story is going to hit theatres in just a few days, and to promote the upcoming action thriller movie, its marketing team went a little more creative than usual.
In a fun video from the movie's latest publicity event, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress arrived at the venue in a police mobile.
The clip shows the actress stepping out from the vehicle along with Anurag Kashyap and Adivi Sesh as cops surrounded them.
"Relax guys, it's just team Dacoit - Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap & Adivi Sesh out her promoting their film Dacoit," captioned Bollywood Now alongside the video.
For the event, Mrunal looked gorgeous in a striking black saree, with her mid-parted hair cascading over her shoulders.
Dacoit: A Love Story plot:
As per IMDb, Dacoit: A Love Story "follows an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him."
Dacoit cast:
The ensemble cast of Dacoit includes Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Resad Ajim.
Dacoit release date:
Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit is set to release on April 10, 2026.