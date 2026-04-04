Annural Khalid 'hard launches' her husband Moeez as she officially ties the knot 

The voice behind the superhit track, Jhol, Annural Khalid, is officially hitched!
On Saturday, April 4th, the Islamabad-based Pakistani musician confirmed her secret Nikkah ceremony on her Instagram account a day after the marriage ceremony.
After teasing the entire fandom with a monochromatic shot of her hand with her husband as she showed the newlyweds’ ring-adorned hands with the caption "Mr. & Mrs."
However, now she has finally put social media to rest by uploading exclusive images from her big day, as she said in her caption, "Hard launch or whateverrr."
She also tagged her husband, Moeez, as she kicked off a new, beautiful chapter of her life.
For her big day, Annural Khalid opted for a half-sleeved Sharara, which she paired with a long bridal veil and a short shirt.
Fans reaction on Annural Khalid's marriage:
As Khalid dropped the wedding photos, several fans and celebrities rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir commented, "MashAllahhhhhhh," with several heart emojis.
Another popular content creator, Laraib Rahim, noted, "Many congratulations!!"
"You look beautiful, MashaAllah!!," a third chimed in.
For those unaware, Annural Khalid initially made headlines after launching her 2024 iconic rendition, Jhol, in collaboration with Maanu.