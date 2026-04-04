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Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani’s ‘Awarapan 2’ to hit theaters on THIS date

Emraan Hashmi’s much-anticipated 'Awarapan 2' release date faced major delay

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani’s ‘Awarapan 2’ to hit theaters on THIS date
Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani’s ‘Awarapan 2’ to hit theaters on THIS date

Emraan Hashmi’s much-anticipated Awarapan 2 is set to hit theaters on India’s Independence Day 2026, promising action, drama, and high-octane thrills for fans.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Haq star along with Disha Patani is set to ablaze the screen with his thrilling performance in Awarapan sequel.

Awarapan 2, the sequel to Awarapan, had been trending online with an April 3 release, but with filming still underway, a new release date has now been confirmed.

The source told the outlet, "Awarapan 2 has shaped up well as a musical intense love story with Emraan Hashmi, and Disha Patani. The makers were considering several release dates, and have finally decided on Independence Day weekend.”

Awarapan 2 is presently on floors, and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of April.

It is reported that after two months of post-production, the makers are all set to bring it during the festive period of Independence Day.

For those unaware, Awarapan has earned a dedicated fanbase over the years, with songs becoming evergreen for the cinema-going audiences.

The makers of Awarapan 2 have brought back two tracks from the original album, set to be highlights, under Nitin Kakkar’s direction.


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