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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Iran-Israel war updates: Israel strikes Isfahan, 15 killed, several injured

Iran carried out some retaliatory attacks with several barrages of missiles in Central Israel and continues to attack Middle East

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Iran-Israel war updates: Israel strikes Isfahan, 15 killed, several injured
Iran-Israel war updates: Israel strikes Isfahan, 15 killed, several injured

The United States and Israel struck missiles on Iran’s Isfahan city in the early hours of Sunday, killing nearly 15 people, and leaving several injured, as the war entered its 16th day.

Following the attack, Iran carried out some retaliatory attacks with several barrages of missiles in Central Israel and also continues to attack the Middle East amid escalating tensions among countries.

Several rescue services in Israel reported damage and fires at multiple sites in central Israel.

Meanwhile, the Republican president Donald Trump claimed that Tehran “wants to make a deal”, while calling for a naval coalition to keep the most important sea route for global trade, Strait of Hormuz, open.

Trump told NBC News, “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet… The only power they have, and it’s a power that can be closed off relatively quickly, is the power of dropping a mine or shooting a relatively short-range missile. But when we get finished with the shoreline, they’re not going to have that power either.”

The US President also told the outlet, the US may hit Kharg Island - Iran's critical oil export hub - "a few more times just for fun" , following military targets that were "obliterated."

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