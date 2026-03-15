Israel signals extended war on Iran, eyeing ‘thousands of targets’

Israel is planning at least three more weeks of military campaign against Iran, eyeing “thousands of targets.”
On Sunday, March 15, 2026, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military spokesperson Brig. Gen told CNN, “We have thousands of targets ahead.”
“We are ready, in coordination with our US allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that,” the spokesperson added.
As per IDF, the Israeli Air Force has already launched nearly 400 waves of strikes since February 28 in western and central Iran, mainly focusing on destroying infrastructures.
Israeli officials further stated that the US and Israel have succeeded in their plans to hit thousands of targets since the war started, especially the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Moreover, Defrin told CNN that the IDF is “not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals.”
While highlighting their main goal, he stated that Israel aims to “weaken the Iranian regime severely.”
Notably, the Iran-Israel conflict has resulted in significant losses, which has now entered its third week, with Iran launching fresh waves of strikes in Iran today as well.
Meanwhile, Iran’s army confirmed the launch of “powerful” drone strikes against Israeli security centers and police headquarters.