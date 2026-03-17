Trump criticises Nato and other US allies for denying to join Iran war

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Nato and other US allies, stating that he’s been told they "don't want to get involved" in the Iran war.
Taking to TruthSocial, Trump stated, "We no longer 'need,' or desire, the Nato countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID!"
Earlier, the director of the National Counterterrorism Centre Joseph Kent resigned from his position, writing, “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation"
“It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he added.
The statement comes after an Israeli minister claimed the killing of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani killed in an airstrike in Tehran.
Though Iran has yet to confirm the news. If verified, his death would mark the removal of a crucial figure from the regime’s political and security establishment at a moment of crisis.
Iran’s resident told BBC, the war is "really destroying my nerves", while Tehran's Ministry of Intelligence stated it has confiscated "hundreds of Starlink devices", which are used by some Iranians to access the internet.