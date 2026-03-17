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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

‘I’m Alive’: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip

Despite the footage, the ‘misinformation game’ remains intense

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
I’m Alive: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip
I’m Alive: Netanyahu mocks AI death rumours in new clip

In a move to crush persistent rumours of his demise, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a high-profile video on Tuesday featuring a meeting with Mike Huckabee, the US Ambassador to Israel.

The clip aimed at debunking claims that he was killed in recent strikes shows the two leaders joking about the online frenzy.

The video captures a lighthearted exchange where Huckabee laughs, stating “Donald Trump wanted me to come and make sure you were ok because you guys get along too well.”


Netanyahu, smiling, replies directly to the camera: “Yes, Mike, I’m alive.” Addressing “six-finger” conspiracy theories caused by previous camera glitches, he adds, “We shake hands with five fingers in each hand.”

Despite the footage, the “misinformation game” remains intense.

Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, fueled the fire by previously labelling a similar video as “100% deepfake” leading many to question if these clips are part of a broader “cognitive warfare” tactic.

Experts suggest that using AI to fake or falsely accuse world leaders of being dead is a new psychological tool designed to cause panic and instability during conflict.

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