Macron says France will not join operation to open Strait of Hormuz

President Emmanuel Macron declared on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, that France will not participate in military efforts to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite rising pressure to secure the vital shipping lane, Macron emphasized that Paris intends to remain neutral in the escalating regional hostilities.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting centered on Middle East tensions, Macron clarified that France’s role is diplomatic rather than combatant.
“We are not party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context” he stated.
This stance pushes back against recent calls from Washington for international allies to join a maritime task force.
While refusing immediate intervention, Macron noted that France is still looking toward a long-term solution. He explained that Paris is “carrying on with work to prepare a coalition that can provide freedom of navigation once hostilities end.”
This proposed European-led initiative aims to stabilize the waterway which handles 20% of the world’s oil only after a ceasefire is reached.
For now, the French government remains focused on preventing further escalation while keeping its naval assets including the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” in a defensive posture.