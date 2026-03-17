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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds

Anxiety can be treated via medication and therapy, but these options can take time, cost money or cause side effects

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds

A recent study revealed the benefits of listening to music for only 24 minutes, saying it may significantly reduce anxiety.

For the research, scientists at Toronto Metropolitan University conducted a study involving 144 participants with moderate anxiety and paired the music with auditory beat stimulation (ABS), a type of sound pattern meant to influence brain activity, according to a study published in the journal PLOS Mental Health.

Participants were divided into four groups.

  • Pink noise for 24 minutes (used as a control)
  • Music with ABS for 12 minutes
  • Music with ABS for 24 minutes
  • Music with ABS for 36 minutes

Compared with pink noise, which sounds like a waterfall, rain or ocean waves, the results showed that music with ABS improved both cognitive and physical symptoms, affected by anxiety.

The 24-minute session showed the strongest results. It worked better as the 36-minute session and posed an improved impact than the 12-minute version.

Study co-author Frank Russo, a psychology professor at Toronto Metropolitan University stated, "What we're seeing is a dose-response pattern where about 24 minutes of music with ABS seems to be the sweet spot."

"It's long enough to meaningfully shift anxiety levels, but not so long that listeners need to carve out a large block of time," he added.

As per researchers, anxiety affects millions of people worldwide, which can be treated via medication and therapy, but these options can take time, cost money or cause side effects.

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