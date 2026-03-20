Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC'S spokesperson killed in US-Israel strike

A spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was also its deputy of public relations, Ali Mohammad Naini, has been killed in strikes launched by the US and Israel.
On Friday, March 20, the Iranian state TV confirmed his death news, which took place just days after Israeli forces killed Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani.
The Guards said in a statement that Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn".
Hours before his death, Naini issued a statement, addressing the US and Israel, noting, "These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted. This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country."
His remarks came in after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran "has no ability to enrich uranium and no ability to produce ballistic missiles".
Besides that, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his British counterpart Yvette Cooper in a phone call that any US use of British bass would be seen as "participation in aggression" against Iran.