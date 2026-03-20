News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: How Muslims celebrate, tradition, food and wishes

Eid-ul-Fitr holds profound significance among muslim community, reminding everyone the importance of unity, and love

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: How Muslims celebrate, tradition, food and wishes
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: How Muslims celebrate, tradition, food and wishes

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is celebrated with your loved ones, bringing families, friends, and communities together.

The joyous event holds profound significance among muslim community, reminding everyone the importance of unity, love, and kindness.

Eid morning traditions

On Eid morning, people get ready, wear new attires, and gather for special prayers at mosques and greet each other on this auspicious occasion of Eid.

Families visit loved ones, exchange greetings and enjoy festive meals together, and Children receive gifts or money, known as Eidi.

Food and festivities

Food is one of the most special things of Eid celebrations, with every region offering unique dishes. In the sub-continent, sheer khurma, biryani, and snacks are among the most popular items.

Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern countries serve kunafa, maamoul, and delicious dishes such as kabsa.

In Turkey, baklava and other delights are common.

North Africa features tagine, while Southeast Asia enjoys with ketupat and rendang.

Despite differences, Eid is a special occasion that unites Muslims through shared traditions of food, family, and generosity.

Eid Mubarak wishes

One of the best ways to spread love and positivity on this special festival is by sharing heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes and making your loved ones feel special.

Here are a few Eid Mubarak wishes:

"Eid Mubarak! May our family always be blessed with love, good health, and success."

"Wishing you a day as bright and beautiful as your soul. Happy Eid!"

"Let’s celebrate Eid with joy, feasting, and heartfelt prayers. Stay blessed!"

"Hope you have an unforgettable Eid with your loved ones. Stay happy, and keep shining!"

"Wishing you and your family a prosperous Eid. May success and happiness be yours always!"

"May the blessings of Eid bring positivity and success to you and your workplace."

"Wishing you an Eid filled with joy, harmony, and prosperity in every endeavour."

Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict
Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict
Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing
Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing
Real possum hides among plush toys in Australia airport gift shop
Real possum hides among plush toys in Australia airport gift shop
Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC'S spokesperson killed in US-Israel strike
Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC'S spokesperson killed in US-Israel strike
Chongqing mayor Hu Henghua under investigation over suspected corruption
Chongqing mayor Hu Henghua under investigation over suspected corruption
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes daughter on tank ride in latest outing
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes daughter on tank ride in latest outing
Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu
Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu
Trump's Pearl Harbor comparison stuns Japan PM during Iran war talks
Trump's Pearl Harbor comparison stuns Japan PM during Iran war talks
When is Eid ul Fitr 2026: Check out global dates
When is Eid ul Fitr 2026: Check out global dates
US vs Israel: Tensions grow as officials contradict Trump over Iran’s South Pars gas field strike
US vs Israel: Tensions grow as officials contradict Trump over Iran’s South Pars gas field strike
US announces ‘largest strike package’ on Iran, Hegseth confirms
US announces ‘largest strike package’ on Iran, Hegseth confirms
Pentagon leaked documents reveal new Middle East strategy to encircle Iran
Pentagon leaked documents reveal new Middle East strategy to encircle Iran

Popular News

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch
23 minutes ago
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?

How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
an hour ago
'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show

'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show
3 hours ago