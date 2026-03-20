Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: How Muslims celebrate, tradition, food and wishes

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is celebrated with your loved ones, bringing families, friends, and communities together.
The joyous event holds profound significance among muslim community, reminding everyone the importance of unity, love, and kindness.
Eid morning traditions
On Eid morning, people get ready, wear new attires, and gather for special prayers at mosques and greet each other on this auspicious occasion of Eid.
Families visit loved ones, exchange greetings and enjoy festive meals together, and Children receive gifts or money, known as Eidi.
Food and festivities
Food is one of the most special things of Eid celebrations, with every region offering unique dishes. In the sub-continent, sheer khurma, biryani, and snacks are among the most popular items.
Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern countries serve kunafa, maamoul, and delicious dishes such as kabsa.
In Turkey, baklava and other delights are common.
North Africa features tagine, while Southeast Asia enjoys with ketupat and rendang.
Despite differences, Eid is a special occasion that unites Muslims through shared traditions of food, family, and generosity.
Eid Mubarak wishes
One of the best ways to spread love and positivity on this special festival is by sharing heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes and making your loved ones feel special.
Here are a few Eid Mubarak wishes:
"Eid Mubarak! May our family always be blessed with love, good health, and success."
"Wishing you a day as bright and beautiful as your soul. Happy Eid!"
"Let’s celebrate Eid with joy, feasting, and heartfelt prayers. Stay blessed!"
"Hope you have an unforgettable Eid with your loved ones. Stay happy, and keep shining!"
"Wishing you and your family a prosperous Eid. May success and happiness be yours always!"
"May the blessings of Eid bring positivity and success to you and your workplace."
"Wishing you an Eid filled with joy, harmony, and prosperity in every endeavour."