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Ryan Ryenolds shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours

Ryan Reynolds releases special message as he celebrates personal milestone

Ryan Ryenold shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours
Ryan Ryenold shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours

Ryan Reynolds gave his fans huge nostalgia as he marks special anniversary.

On Monday, May 18, Ryan turned to his official Instagram account to mark the 8th anniversary of Deadpool 2 with a heartfelt scene from the film, released today in 2018.

Sharing an intense dialogue between his iconic character Deadpool and time-travelling mutant, Cable, Ryan wrote a catchy caption, "Happy anniversary, Deadpool 2."

He continued, "The middle child of the trilogy, it’s smarter than the first, less spoiled than the third, and 100% more likely to break the rules for attention."

"Time to answer that “Dear Future Self" added the caption.

This celebratory message from Ryan Reynolds came just days after insiders claimed that the couple is considering to move out of the US to start over as Justin Baldoni legal battle came to an end after settlement.

"Blake and Ryan are desperate for a fresh start away from all the stress and misery that’s totally taken over their lives," a source revealed.

They continued, "Even if they wind up doing it for a temporary period, they want to get away and clear their heads"

"They will almost certainly keep a base in the States, but at this point, it makes sense for them to relocate for a while, get away from all the sniping and work to rebuild their reputations," added the insider.

Blake Lively filed a sexual harrasment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni in 2024 which came to a dramatic end earlier this month with a surprise out of court settlement. 

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