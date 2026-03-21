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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Joe Kent's resignation sparks debate on US-Iran conflict, Israel's role

National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent resigns over US war in Iran

  • By Bushra Saleem
Joe Kents resignation sparks debate on US-Iran conflict, Israels role
Joe Kent's resignation sparks debate on US-Iran conflict, Israel's role

Joe Kent resignation from key role intelligence post has sparked questions from right-wing figures who blame Israel for pulling US in war with Iran.

According to The Hill, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center before his resignation this past week, asserted that Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the US and accused the U.S. of starting the war “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

He became the highest-ranking Trump administration official to resign over opposition to the US launching strikes against Iran.

The remarks resonated with figures such as the conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, who had Kent on his show a day after he quit his post. Carlson has also repeatedly criticized Israel’s influence over U.S. foreign policy.

The criticisms from Kent, Carlson, conservative commentator Megyn Kelly and others, however, has been met with a fierce defense of Israel from other Republicans both inside and outside MAGA, some of whom dubbed the criticisms of Israel as antisemitic.

Speaker Mike Johnson refuted Kent’s assessment, saying there was “clearly an imminent threat” from Iran. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also testified this week that Iran represented an imminent threat.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has repeatedly broken with Trump but backs the Iran war, went further and asserted that Kent’s resignation letter amounted to “virulent anti-Semitism.”

“Isolationists and anti-Semites have no place in either party, and certainly do not deserve places of trust in our government,” McConnell said.

Kent’s resignation was all the more notable coming amid speculation over a deeper MAGA divide over Iran and Israel.

Vice President Vance has backed the Iran war but is known to be wary of getting the U.S. involved in foreign conflicts. Trump said Vance was “less enthusiastic” about beginning the war.

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