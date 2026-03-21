News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Israel’s new war goal: Erasing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political picture

Israel’s mission is to eliminate Hezbollah as both a fighting force and a political entity

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Israel’s new war goal: Erasing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political picture
Israel’s new war goal: Erasing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political picture

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has entered a “decisive phase” according to political analyst Hilal Khashan, as Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon.

Unlike previous skirmishes, Israel has signaled it will not stop at a ceasefire. Kashan notes that:

“This war will not end before Israel achieves its full objective, that is the elimination of Hezbollah, not only as a military movement but also the ultimate objective is to erase Hezbollah from the Lebanese political picture.”

This strategic shift follows a massive ground assault launched earlier this month displacing over one million people. While Hezbollah continues to fire rockets, it faces unprecedented domestic pushback.

Israel’s mission is to eliminate Hezbollah as both a fighting force and a political entity
Israel’s mission is to eliminate Hezbollah as both a fighting force and a political entity 

The Lebanese government recently labelled the group’s unauthorized military actions “illegal” increasing the internal pressure on the organisation.

Israeli officials echo this hardline stance stating Hezbollah is now fighting “a war for its very existence.”

Kashan explains that because Hezbollah’s political power has long relied on its guns, the destruction of its military wing would effectively dismantle its role in the government.

As airstrikes continue to hit Beirut and the south, Israel remains firm that its mission is to ensure Hezbollah is finished as both a fighting force and a political entity.

Iran launches 70th wave of missile strikes against Israel in ‘Operation True Promise 4’
Iran launches 70th wave of missile strikes against Israel in ‘Operation True Promise 4’
Breaking News: Airstrike hits Iran’s Natanz nuclear site; no radiation leak reported
Breaking News: Airstrike hits Iran’s Natanz nuclear site; no radiation leak reported
Invasion plans exposed? Trump’s ‘No Troops’ pledge clashes with Pentagon’s elite move
Invasion plans exposed? Trump’s ‘No Troops’ pledge clashes with Pentagon’s elite move
Royal Caribbean cancels over 20 summer 2027 cruises on popular ship
Royal Caribbean cancels over 20 summer 2027 cruises on popular ship
Trump’s Pearl Harbor joke to PM Sanae Takaichi sparks outrage and viral protest in Japan
Trump’s Pearl Harbor joke to PM Sanae Takaichi sparks outrage and viral protest in Japan
Breaking News: Iran launches missile strike on UK-US base at Diego Garcia
Breaking News: Iran launches missile strike on UK-US base at Diego Garcia
Dame Sarah Mullally makes history as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Dame Sarah Mullally makes history as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Elon Musk suffers major setback in Twitter shareholder lawsuit
Elon Musk suffers major setback in Twitter shareholder lawsuit
Trump considers ‘winding down’ Iran war, shifts burden to allies
Trump considers ‘winding down’ Iran war, shifts burden to allies
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: How Muslims celebrate, tradition, food and wishes
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: How Muslims celebrate, tradition, food and wishes
Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict
Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict
Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing
Iran claims strike on American F-35, US reports emergency landing

Popular News

Israel’s new war goal: Erasing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political picture

Israel’s new war goal: Erasing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political picture
53 minutes ago
Iran launches 70th wave of missile strikes against Israel in ‘Operation True Promise 4’

Iran launches 70th wave of missile strikes against Israel in ‘Operation True Promise 4’
2 hours ago
Taylor Frankie Paul to face lawsuit? Here's what we know

Taylor Frankie Paul to face lawsuit? Here's what we know
4 hours ago