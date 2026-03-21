Israel’s new war goal: Erasing Hezbollah from Lebanon’s political picture

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has entered a “decisive phase” according to political analyst Hilal Khashan, as Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon.
Unlike previous skirmishes, Israel has signaled it will not stop at a ceasefire. Kashan notes that:
“This war will not end before Israel achieves its full objective, that is the elimination of Hezbollah, not only as a military movement but also the ultimate objective is to erase Hezbollah from the Lebanese political picture.”
This strategic shift follows a massive ground assault launched earlier this month displacing over one million people. While Hezbollah continues to fire rockets, it faces unprecedented domestic pushback.
The Lebanese government recently labelled the group’s unauthorized military actions “illegal” increasing the internal pressure on the organisation.
Israeli officials echo this hardline stance stating Hezbollah is now fighting “a war for its very existence.”
Kashan explains that because Hezbollah’s political power has long relied on its guns, the destruction of its military wing would effectively dismantle its role in the government.
As airstrikes continue to hit Beirut and the south, Israel remains firm that its mission is to ensure Hezbollah is finished as both a fighting force and a political entity.