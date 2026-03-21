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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Breaking News: Iran launches missile strike on UK-US base at Diego Garcia

The attack came after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases against Iran

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran launches missile strike on UK-US base at Diego Garcia
Iran launches missile strike on UK-US base at Diego Garcia

The attack followed a decision by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow the US to use British bases for strikes against Iran

In a startling expansion of the current conflict, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base on Diego on Saturday.

The remote atoll located roughly 4,000 kilometers from Iranian territory serves as a critical hub for long-range bombers in the Indian Ocean.

According to military officials, the attack failed to cause any damage. One missile reportedly malfunctioned mid-flight, while a US warship engaged the second with an SM-3 interceptor.

While the success of the interception remains unconfirmed neither weapon reached the island.


The strike has stunned analysts because it reveals Iran possesses a much longer reach than previously admitted. The Iranian news agency Mehr called move a “significant step that shows that the range of Iran’s missiles is beyond what the enemy previously imagined.”

The attack followed a decision by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow the US to use British bases for strikes against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted sharply, stating, “Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger, Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump remarked that the UK “should have acted a lot faster” in providing military support.

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