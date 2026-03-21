Iran launches 70th wave of missile strikes against Israel in ‘Operation True Promise 4’

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday, March 21, 2026, that it has launched the 70th wave of missile and drone strikes under “Operation True Promise 4.”
The IRGC stated that this latest phase targeted more than 55 locations across the region focusing on strategic sites in Tel Aviv and Haifa.
According to official statements, the strikes utilized advanced Khorramshahr-4 and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems.
The IRGC described the opening moments as being marked by “loud explosions, bursts of fire and columns of smoke” throughout the targeted area.
Beyond Israel, the operation also struck five US military installations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain.
The IRGC emphasized its commitment to this strategy of “gradual attrition” warning that “any source of aggression against Iran’s territory and national sovereignty would face attacks beyond previous levels.”
While Israel’s defense systems intercepted many projectiles, reports confirmed that shrapnel from a cluster munition hit a daycare in Rishon Lezion.
This escalation follows recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure including the Natanz nuclear facility earlier today.