Prince Harry's UK security at risk again amid public outrage fears 

Prince Harry's efforts to have his taxpayer-funded security restored in the UK could fall through due to fear of public backlash.
The Duke of Sussex was left without police protection in Britain when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to the US.
Following a lengthy legal battle, which he lost, he wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mehmood, submitting a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).
Reports after the assessment suggested that Harry was close to having his security in the UK back; however, it has now been claimed that there is a divide in Ravec, with senior civil servants from the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office standing against restoring police protection, fearing the public's reaction.
As reported by The Telegraph, no final decision has been made, but a source told the publication, "There is nervousness among certain members of the committee who fear a public backlash."
"The political side believes there is too much political risk, while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat," they added.
Previously, Harry highlighted that he needs the security for being able to bring his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to his home country.
As of now, Harry has to inform the Metropolitan Police a month before travelling to the UK, who consider his security needs on a case-by-case basis, which puts his life "at stake", claimed his lawyers.