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  • By Hania Jamil
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Robert Mueller, ex-FBI director who led Trump-Russia probe dies, US President says 'Good'

The former FBI director investigated the possible meddling of Russia in the 2016 US elections

  • By Hania Jamil
Robert Mueller, ex-FBI director who led Trump-Russia probe dies, US President says Good
Robert Mueller, ex-FBI director who led Trump-Russia probe dies, US President says 'Good'

Robert Mueller, former FBI director who oversaw the investigation into Trump-Russia ties and the country's alleged interference in the 2016 US election, has passed away at the age of 81.

On Friday night, March 20, his family announced the news, sharing, "With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away."

Mueller was appointed as FBI director by President George Bush in September 2001, a week before the 9/11 attacks.

In 2013, he stepped down from the bureau, and by 2017 he was appointed as special counsel to lead the Justice Department's probe into possible Russian interference in the election.

The almost two-year probe led to seven guilty pleas and charges against 34 individuals, including Trump allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

Reacting to his death news, President Donald Trump penned on his Truth Social platform, "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

While his family did not disclose the cause of death, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021.

Robert Mueller is survived by his wife and two children.

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