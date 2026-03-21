Iran’s new Supreme Leader claims victory over US and Israel in Persian New Year message

As of March 21, 2026, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has claimed a strategic victory over Western adversaries in his first Nowruz (Persian New Year) address.
This written message, issued as the region remains engulfed in a high-stakes conflict involving the US and Israel, follows his recent succession of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In his address, the new leader asserted that the “particular unity” of the Iranian people has rendered foreign military and political efforts ineffective. He stated that:
“At the moment, due to the particular unity that has been created between you our compatriots – despite all the differences in religious, intellectual, cultural and political origins – the enemy has been defeated.”
Khamenei dismissed the effectiveness of Allied strikes claiming that Iranians have “dealt the enemy a dizzying blow so that he now starts uttering contradictory words and nonsense.”
The message also officially designated the new Iranian year as the year of a “resistance economy under national unity and national security.”
Despite the defiant tone, the leader has yet to make a public appearance since taking office maintaining a strategy of written communication while accusing the “Zionist enemy” of attempting to sow regional discord.