Breaking News: Airstrike hits Iran’s Natanz nuclear site; no radiation leak reported

Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment site at Natanz was targeted in a significant airstrike on Saturday, March 21, 2026.
The official Iranian news agency, Mizan, confirmed the facility was hit but stated there was “no leakage of radioactive materials reported” and that no danger currently threatens the local population.
The strike marks a major escalation as the conflict enters its fourth week.
While Iranian state media including the Tasnim news agency attributed the attack to a joint US-Israeli operation, the Israeli military has officially stated it was “unaware” of any such strike on the facility.
Some reports suggest the US may have used specialized “bunker buster” bombs to penetrate the underground site.
This tension comes at a confusing time for global diplomacy. Just Friday, US President Donald Trump claimed the military was “getting very close to meeting our objectives” and hinted at winding down operations.
However, the US is simultaneously deploying 2,500 more Marines to the region.
In response to the ongoing pressure, Iranian General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide would not be safe for Iran’s enemies.
Meanwhile, global oil prices remain volatile, recently hovering near $106 per barrel.