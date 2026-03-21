Trump’s Pearl Harbor joke to PM Sanae Takaichi sparks outrage and viral protest in Japan

Tensions between the United States and Japan reached a boiling point this week following a meeting in the Oval Office.
On March 19, 2026, President Donald Trump sparked immediate backlash while explaining why he did not notify allies before launching military strikes in Iran.
Turning to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump remarked “We didn’t tell anyone about it because we wanted a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” He then added “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”
The comment intended as a joke to justify military secrecy left Takaichi visibly startled. While the two later shared a formal dinner, the remark has ignited a firestorm in Japan.
Viral videos claiming to show massive “anti-Trump” protests at night have flooded social media.
However, fact-checkers note that some of these clips actually depict older demonstrations regarding constitutional changes or separate political rallies.
Despite the online confusion, the diplomatic “surprise” has caught genuine unease in Tokyo. While Takaichi referred to the pair as “best buddies” many Japanese citizens feel the invocation of the 1941 attack was disrespectful to a key ally.